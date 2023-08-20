Ask a Lawyer Veteran Event comes to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — To further show support and help veterans with their legal needs, the City of Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department is working with Jacksonville Area Legal Aid to host a free Ask-A-Lawyer event.

This event will be every third Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Military Affairs and Veterans Department (117 W. Duval St., Suite 175).

Topics include

family law

housing, including landlord and tenant

probate

estates

contracts

consumer, including debt and credit reporting,

veteran’s benefits

military discharge upgrades

security clearance defense.

Participating attorneys will not be accepting cases for representation, only offering legal guidance and information on available resources.

