Assault suspect who ran from Palatka police, triggering lockdowns of schools, is still on the loose

PALATKA, Fla. — Police said an assault suspect who ran from officers Thursday morning, leading to lockdowns of several schools in Palatka, is still at large.

The Palatka Police Department responded Thursday around 10:20 a.m. to a disturbance involving 24-year-old Jobi Boone at the Rosa K. Ragsdale Apartments.

Before police arrived, Boone ran from the apartment complex, PPD said in a news release.

Around 10:46 a.m., another 911 call came in from the apartment, reporting that Boone had returned.

Responding officers spotted Boone and tried to catch him, but he ran into a heavily wooded area, police said.

Officers were informed that Boone had kicked in an apartment door and entered with a knife, threatening the victim before running away again when he heard sirens, PPD said.

Police established a perimeter with assistance from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and additional resources were requested from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

As a precaution, nearby schools, including the St. Johns River State College and the Children’s Reading Center School, were placed on lockdown during the search.

During the search, an officer saw Boone exit the woods on a nearby street, but Boone ran back into the woods when he realized he had been spotted, PPD said.

Despite the extensive search efforts, Boone was not located. PPD said a warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of armed burglary, three counts of aggravated assault, and resisting arrest without violence.

If Boone is observed, please contact the PPD dispatch center at 386-329-0800.

