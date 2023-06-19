Atlantic Beach Mayor draws fire from Republicans after Tweet criticizing military deployment

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Mayor of Atlantic Beach is drawing fire from high-ranking Florida Republicans over a now-deleted Tweet which raised concerns over Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond’s absence due to his recent military deployments.

In the since-deleted Tweet, Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser accused Councilmember Rory Diamond of not being ‘around very much’ due to his recent military deployments, adding ‘I think we all expected more’.

The post drew swift criticism from the Chair of the Republican Party of Florida who called the Tweet ‘disgusting’ and US Senator Rick Scott (R-Florida) who called it ‘insane’.

“It’s completely outrageous,” State Representative Dean Black (R-Yulee) said.

Black serves as Chair of the Duval GOP and previously served in the Air Force.

He argued Diamond should be commended, not criticized, for serving the city on council and the country in the Florida National Guard and US Army.

“No one should support elected officials being criticized because they also want to serve our nation in the armed forces,” Black said.

In a lengthy statement sent to Action News Jax, Glasser apologized.

“If my comment seemed harsh, I meant no disrespect to the military or to those who deploy. That would never be my intent so I apologize,” Glasser said.

But she doubled down on her concern beaches residents won’t have a voice on city council during Diamond’s deployment, which comes as the city transitions to a new mayor and while the budget is under review.

“Including training, this is CM Diamond’s third assignment since November 2022, around the time he joined the Florida National Guard- US Army. I am informed this is a six-month deployment. Added together, these assignments stand to keep him out of his District - guessing 40 or more weeks - in one year’s time, starting last November,” Glasser said.

Glasser also questioned whether Diamond can vote on council while on deployment.

“The Hatch Act likely does not permit CM Diamond to participate in any votes or partisan activity at this time,” Glasser said.

She noted the city charter doesn’t specifically discuss military deployment for councilmembers.

“Perhaps this needs updating,” Glasser said.

On the other hand, Black said the exchange has prompted him to look into whether state legislation may be warranted to protect elected officials who serve in uniform.

“And frankly I shouldn’t have to look for them, but obviously I do,” Black said.

Because Diamond is currently on orders, he was unable to comment on this story.

You can find Glasser’s full statement below:

Last week, I commented on a tweet from District 13 (the beaches) Councilman Rory Diamond that he was headed out on a deployment for an unspecified time. I was surprised by this news. In response, I tweeted that I loved the military but that I “expected more” from him as a public official. I respect that he - or anyone - wants to serve our military, but he has a real job here too. Newly re-elected, beach voters are his employers and I opined that they deserve to know more about what his absence means for us. My little tweet ruffled some surprising feathers. I deleted it after deciding to address process concerns in a more productive way than a Twitter war focused on me. If my comment seemed harsh, I meant no disrespect to the military or to those who deploy. That would never be my intent so I apologize. I was a non-partisan mayor, am a rule-of-law advocate, am a moderate ‘R’, hail from a military family, and revere our troops. Including training, this is CM Diamond’s third assignment since November 2022, around the time he joined the Florida National Guard- US Army. I am informed this is a six-month deployment. Added together, these assignments stand to keep him out of his District - guessing 40 or more weeks - in one year’s time, starting last November. To be clear, my tweet was to express concerns about beaches representation. I have worked with CM Diamond well in the past and was hoping to be collaborating with him right now. While he is gone, District 13 does not have a voice when our City is going through a transition to a new mayor and while the budget is under review. I will ask CM Diamond’s office for a statement with any information that can be made public. This would hopefully include any choice of assignments when and after he signed up in the Guard last fall, whether he made himself available for deployment, when he knew he would be leaving, how long he will be gone, his efforts to work around his City Council duties, and whether he can vote. Such an explanation would go a long way to build trust. I have asked the City to produce documents that address extended absences like this, excused or unexcused, by City Council members and any approvals given. Charter provisions pertaining to Council members do not expressly, or by reference, address military deployment as a temporary absence and perhaps this needs updating. It also stands to reason that the Hatch Act likely does not permit CM Diamond to participate in any votes or partisan activity at this time. Perhaps the Office of General Counsel will weigh in. At least some of his constituents would like to know this information. In closing, I applaud CM Diamond’s desire to serve in uniform in a foreign land, and God bless him. But let’s have transparency about what it means for the people he serves here and the rules that govern our City. I pray for his safety - and the safety of all our military men and women - while in the service of our Nation. — Ellen Glasser, June 19, 2023



