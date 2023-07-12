Atlantic Beach Police Department is looking for two people who left a restaurant without paying

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals left the Fish Company restaurant at Atlantic Beach without paying.

According to Atlantic Beach Police, they forgot to pay a $135 tab before leaving.

ABPD is asking if anyone knows who those people are to please contact Det. Fissel at jfissel@coab.us or call 247-5859 x5962.

