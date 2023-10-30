Attendance dips at new site of USS Orleck, president says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck has been at its new site behind the Fire Museum for several months, but visitation has slowed since the move.

Dan Bean, the naval museum’s president, said access at the new site is more difficult than at the Hyatt Regency which has hurt the number of daily visitors.

“Given some of the distractions here, it’s a little bit difficult to get to. Our ticket sales were down a little,” he said.

While in front of the Hyatt, the ship was getting on average about 500 visitors a week. Since the move, it’s dropped about 40 people a week on average. With the ship now able to charge for tickets, that could cost tens of thousands of dollars in a year if it continues.

“We’re very pleased with the way we’ve integrated with the community. We’re very excited and a little impatient about getting to the next step,” Bean said.

The City of Jacksonville is working to extend Cathrine Street down to the riverwalk but has been slow to finish. According to a sign next to the construction site, it was supposed to be done in Fall 2023. However, a representative told Action News Jax Monday it would now be by the end of the year.

“You have to make it attractive for people to see it and come want to visit it.”

The Fire Museum is also expected to open soon however, the city has not yet provided a date for opening. It spent more than $3 million to move the site.

