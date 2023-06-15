Attention Camden County citizens, enter to win 2023 Photo Contest

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Camden County citizens are being encouraged to enter the 2023 Showcase Camden County Photo Contest.

Photographers are asked to submit their best photos of Camden County, Georgia and its sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, as well as historic and scenic locations.

The deadline for the 2023 contest is Fri., Sept. 1, 2023.

Photos are to be submitted under one of the following categories: landscapes, nature/wildlife, sunrises/sunsets and transportation.

Contestants may submit no more that two entries per category or up to eight entries total. A committee will select a winner from each category along with an overall winner. All photo contest winners will be recognized during a Board of Commissioners meeting.

Photos must be submitted either by mail to the Camden County Board of Commissioners, ATTN: Photo Contest, P.O. Box 99, Woodbine, Ga., 31569 or in person at either the Government Services Complex located at 200 East 4th Street in Woodbine, or at the County Annex Building, Office of Planning & Development, 107 N. Gross Road in Kingsland.

Each entry must be accompanied by a completed entry form. More information regarding the photo contest and rules may be found on the Camden County website. Entries may appear on the Camden County website or in publications.