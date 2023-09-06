Attention job seekers: The City of Jacksonville to host job fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Next Tuesday, September 12 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., job seekers can meet with dozens of potential employers.

Whether job seekers are looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for everyone.

On-the-spot interviews and job offers will be made.

✔ Free Job Seeker Admission and Parking

✔ Free Resume Reviews

✔ Free Computer Lab to Apply to Jobs & Research Companies

✔ Bilingual Spanish Job Seekers Assistance Available

