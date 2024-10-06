Attorney General Ashley Moody extends price gouging hotline after State of Emergency for Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the extension of the state’s Price Gouging Hotline following the declaration of a state of emergency for areas preparing for Tropical Storm Milton. The law, already in effect for counties impacted by Hurricane Helene, will now cover additional areas threatened by Milton.

“Tropical Storm Milton is expected to rapidly strengthen as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico and heads toward areas in our state that have already experienced tremendous flooding and damage from Hurricane Helene. We are extending Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline to help Floridians prepare for this new challenge. I’m urging everyone to monitor weather reports, get preparations in place, and follow the guidance of local authorities. Stay Safe, Florida,” said Moody.

During a declared state of emergency, Florida law prohibits excessive price increases on essential commodities such as food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber, and water.

Anyone suspecting price gouging can report it to the Attorney General’s Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

