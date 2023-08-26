Baptist Health introduces new program to help moms during pregnancy and postpartum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Baptist Health introduces a new program to help moms during pregnancy and postpartum.

The Motherhood Space Day Program is designed to support moms experiencing maternal mental health challenges.

Maternal mental health conditions are the most common complications of pregnancy and childbirth.

Baptist Health opened a new day program, The Motherhood Space, to support pregnant and new moms with perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs), often referred to as postpartum depression.

Participants attend the program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon for up to three weeks.

The Motherhood Space Day Program, located in the Baptist Healthy Living Center at the Winston Family YMCA, is led by a team of psychologists who specialize in perinatal mental health.

“We are here to help. Moms, you are not alone,” said Jill Garrett, PsyD, PMH-C, licensed psychologist, program director of The Motherhood Space, and mom of two.

“We recognized the need for intensive and comprehensive support for expectant and new moms and we’re honored to launch The Motherhood Space Day Program to make this much-needed support more easily accessible to moms in our community.”

To make it easy for moms to participate in The Motherhood Space Day Program, there is a private lactation area for breastfeeding mothers and on-site childcare available at no cost through the YMCA KidZone.

“Every detail has been carefully crafted around what mothers experiencing mental health conditions need most,” explained Terrie Andrews, PhD, vice president of Baptist Behavioral Health. “From the thoughtful programming to the convenient location, we know The Motherhood Space will be a place of healing for so many women in our community.”

More information is also available at baptistjax.com/motherhoodspace.

