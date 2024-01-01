Baptist Health welcomes first baby born in 2024 at their location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist Health announced the first baby born in 2024 at around 12:21 a.m. at their location. Baby Parker was born at Baptist Medical South and weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Parker is the first child of parents Brianna and Steve. He comes from a family with a long history of holiday birthdays. His mother was born on Good Friday, his grandmother on Mother’s Day, and his grandfather on Labor Day.

Photo of newborn Parker, first baby at Baptist Medical Center South Image provided by Baptist Health

