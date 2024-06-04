Baptist & Wolfson Oakleaf Emergency Room temporarily closed due to car with ‘suspicious material’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist Health has confirmed to Action News Jax that its Oakleaf emergency room is temporarily closed due to a law enforcement investigation.

This is located near Argyle Forest Boulevard and the First Coast Expressway.

Police are investigating “a vehicle with suspicious material in the parking lot,” Baptist said in a statement.

Patients who need emergency care are encouraged to call 911 or visit the next closest ER.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to get more information about the investigation.

Here is the full statement from Baptist Health:

“Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle with suspicious material in the parking lot. Out of an abundance of caution, the Baptist & Wolfson Oakleaf Emergency Room will be temporarily closed during this time. For patients seeking emergency care, please call 911 or visit the next closest ER. Safety is our No. 1 priority.

“We will provide an update when the ER reopens.”

