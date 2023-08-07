JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Hyatt Regency in Jacksonville’s Riverfront has announced ‘Battle of the Neighborhoods’ cocktail competition.

This event aims to raise money and benefit local charitable organizations. The competition will take place on August 7 at the hotel’s on-site bar, TAVERN.

This “Bartender Brawl” allows pectators to purchase specialty cocktails throughout the event, featuring Legent Bourbon, Toki Whisky, and Roku Gin.

The hotel’s culinary team has also crafted a specialty menu for the event.

A percentage of proceeds from the sales will be donated to charitable organizations, including Clara White Mission, JASMYN, and ReThreaded.

The hotel has gathered participants representing various neighborhoods of Jacksonville to showcase the city’s best bartenders.

Three bartenders from each of the surrounding neighborhoods, including San Marco, Downtown, and Riverside, have been selected to compete.

