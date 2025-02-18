BCSO: Baker deputy arrested, fired for hitting handcuffed inmate’s head ‘for no apparent reason’

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Baker County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was arrested and fired after he hit an inmate in the head “for no apparent reason,” BCSO said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Charles Wesley Wright was arrested on a battery charge Tuesday and was fired immediately after, the post said.

BCSO said it received a complaint from an inmate on Feb. 10 that he had been hit “by a BCSO Corrections Sergeant several days prior.”

Wright was placed on administrative leave while BCSO conducted criminal and internal investigations.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The BCSO said its Detective Division found that the inmate “had been struck in the head by the Sergeant for no apparent reason and while handcuffed,” the post said.

Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said in a statement he was “deeply disappointed” by Wright’s actions.

“The safety of our inmates is our responsibility, and it is paramount,” Rhoden said. “Any allegations of abuse involving our staff will be fully investigated and like this case, if it is determined that our staff acted outside the scope of our policies or the law, they will be dealt with accordingly.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.