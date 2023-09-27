Be on the lookout for the most wanted man in Nassau

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This week for Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Wanted Wednesday, they are seeking information from the community to locate Christopher Cody Meyer.

Christopher is wanted by NCSO for VOP Grand Theft.

If you have any information regarding Christopher’s whereabouts, we ask that you call 904-225-5174, or call the First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3000.00 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.

