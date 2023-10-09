Families torn over going back to homeland amid attacks in middle east

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As tension continues to build and the death toll continues to rise, there’s a push to support loved ones overseas.

“We can’t get Israel out of our hearts,” Cliff Alsberg said.

He is a member of the Eretz Yisrael synagogue in Jacksonville. He has family and friends all across Israel.

“My brother’s three sons, all three of his sons live in Israel, Ashkelon, Jerusalem,” Alsberg said. “My daughter lives in Herzliya. But, we have friends whose kids are there serving in the IDF. We have 20-25 families with kids in Israel, and we’re all going nuts. We’re all going nuts.”

He said his daughter is scheduled to fly back to Israel next Monday, after visiting her brother in New York City.

“My wife and I, we were talking with her this morning, and we were all kind of in tears,” Alsberg said. “All we can do is beg her stay here and stay safe be with us.”

Currently, Israel has declared war against the militant terror group Hamas, which is currently responsible for hundreds of Israeli deaths, after a sneak attack on Saturday. The majority of those killed were civilians, according to an Israeli embassy spokesperson. Israel is now fighting back, sending airstrikes, killing hundreds, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

“It’s never stopped, and it’s never going to which is why they’re now leaving us with the most ruthless choice imaginable,” Alsberg said. “We can’t stop until this is completely eliminated.”

