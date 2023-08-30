Beware of repair scams, Columbia County Sheriff warns community

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community to be cautious of scammers attempting to solicit repair work related to storm damage.

Sometimes, the people going door-to-door passing out fliers are pushing people to sign contracts with non-local repair companies.

This might be predatory and fraudulent in nature.

“It is best to do business with local companies who are legitimate and can be verified as such,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

This is a reminder to be careful when sharing personal information, and especially when signing documents.

