Beyond King Tut stays in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Due to popular demand. Beyond King Tut, an Immersive Experience developed with the National Geographic Society, has announced the final extension of its run at the NoCo Center (712 N. Hogan Street).

The experience will remain on display through the holiday season and will close January 6, 2024.

“The multi-gallery, multi-sensory exhibition is a magnificent, time-traveling adventure that makes guests feel as if they are actually in Ancient Egypt. With nine galleries to explore, Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience takes visitors on an epic journey through King Tut’s life — his rule as a child pharaoh, his family, the discovery of his tomb and the mysteries surrounding his early death, and his journey to the afterlife,” said the NoCo center in a news release.

For the remainder of the extended run, Beyond King Tut is welcoming sixth grade students to the exhibition free of charge when visiting with a full-priced paid adult admission.

Details are available here.

