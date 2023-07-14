Local

Big Book Sale in Jacksonville starts next week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Stop by the University Park Branch located at 3435 University Blvd. N. and visit the Friends Of The Jacksonville Public Library Big Book Sale next week!

Summer reading Stop by the University Park Branch located at 3435 University Blvd. N. and visit the Friends Of The Jacksonville Public Library Big Book Sale next week! (City of Jacksonville)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library is welcoming the public to a Big Book Sale starting next week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

If you’re interested in grabbing some books for a great price, you are invited to come by the University Park Branch located at 3435 University Blvd. N.

Here’s a list of when at what times the sale will be held:

  • Thur., Jul. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Members Only Night - You can purchase a year-long membership at the door for $20.
  • Fri., Jul. 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sat., Jul. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pricing is $15 a bag. If you buy 2 bags, you get the 3rd free. Members pay $12 a bag and get the 2nd free.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For more information on Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library, how to become a member and other useful information, click here.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Download WJAX Apps

Most Read