Big Book Sale in Jacksonville starts next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library is welcoming the public to a Big Book Sale starting next week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

If you’re interested in grabbing some books for a great price, you are invited to come by the University Park Branch located at 3435 University Blvd. N.

Here’s a list of when at what times the sale will be held:

Thur., Jul. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Members Only Night - You can purchase a year-long membership at the door for $20.

Fri., Jul. 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sat., Jul. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pricing is $15 a bag. If you buy 2 bags, you get the 3rd free. Members pay $12 a bag and get the 2nd free.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For more information on Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library, how to become a member and other useful information, click here.