The Big Chill: Jacksonville-area temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees below average this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another blast of cold air is on the way for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia this weekend.

The First Alert Weather Team was tracking mild temperatures ranging from 65 to 70 degrees on Friday afternoon but said the cold air would arrive after 7 p.m.

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we can expect:

Freeze warning for Duval County/metro Jacksonville on Friday night and most of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, except for St. Johns County. A hard freeze warning will be in effect for Waycross/Blackshear/Nahunta, Ga., areas.

A wind chill advisory will be in effect through Saturday morning. Air temperatures will be near 30 degrees while wind chills will be 20-25 degrees.

Saturday night will be even colder, as a freeze watch will be in effect for eastern Duval, eastern Nassau, St. Johns, and Putnam counties. A hard freeze watch will be in effect for western Duval County, the rest of Northeast Florida and all of Southeast Georgia.





High temperatures will be cold through the weekend -- mostly in the 40s despite a good deal of sun.

Take care of the five Ps: pets, pipes, plants, people, and pools, as well as alternative heat sources. Virtually all homes built within the last 30 years will be OK with pipes -- it’s exposed pipes, mobile homes, older homes that could be problematic.

Temperatures will average 15 to 20 degrees below average.





