Bluegrass Festival is back at James Weldon Johnson Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bluegrass, beer, and barbecue festival is back at James Weldon Johnson Park.

Bluegrass is now known as “Brew and BBQ”.

The event will have BBQ themed food trucks, vendors, music acts, and plenty of beer to choose from.

It is Sept. 30 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For the live music lineup and other information, you can visit their website.

