Boat goes up in flames on Intracoastal Waterway, no one injured, St. Johns firefighters say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue is investigating after a boat caught fire in the Intracoastal Waterway near North Roscoe Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

SJCFR said no one was injured in the fire and the boat burned to the waterline, so it is a total loss.

Multiple units are responding to a fully involved boat fire in the intercostal water way off of North Roscoe Blvd. No... Posted by St. Johns County Fire Rescue on Thursday, July 4, 2024

Firefighters are still working to learn the cause of the fire.

Other marine units from St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, St. Augustine Fire Department, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are responding to assist.

Action News Jax will update this story with the latest information as it comes in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.