Boat taking on water over 12 miles off St. Augustine rescued by multiple agencies

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On Friday at around 10:00 a.m. the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast received a distress call from a boat taking on water 12 nautical miles east of St. Augustine inlet.

The St. Augustine Fire Department said CBP Air and Marine Operations were the first to respond. They removed 3 people onboard the vessel. Immediately, towing operations began to keep the boat afloat.

Towing operation All three boaters were removed from the vessel taking on water and the boat was towed to Vilano Boat Ramp. (St. Augustine Fire Department)

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, SAFD Marine 49, and St. Johns County Fire Rescue Marine 12 all arrived to assist in the rescue operation.

The boat was successfully towed to the Vilano boat ramp.

Authorities said that there were no injuries or pollution reported.

Successful rescue Multiple agencies assisted in rescuing a boat taking on water over 10 miles off the coast of St. Augustine. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

