Body of man who fell into the St. Johns River in Palatka on Wednesday has been found, PCSO says

A man who disappeared in the St. Johns River in Palatka while kayaking on Wednesday night has been found dead.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Action News Jax that 43-year-old Jeremiah Beck‘s body was found Friday morning.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, PCSO, and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office were searching by land, sea and sky for Beck.

The FWC was searching for Beck since he was reported missing by friends at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They told Putnam County deputies they’d seen him fall off his boat while trying to get to his kayak near the Memorial Bridge.

