Boil water advisory issued for Normandy Village Utility customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Normany Village Utility issued a Boil Water Advisory for its customers Friday evening, which will last for at least two days.

The utility company services people within the Normandy Village, Springwood, Springleaf, and Longleaf Forest North neighborhoods on Jacksonville’s westside. The company told Action News Jax there may be between 1400 and 2000 customers impacted.

The Boil Water Advisory was issued as a precaution due to an unexpected drop in water pressure, according to officials. Notice are being hand-delivered to affected residents.

Customers are asked to boil all tap water for at least one minute before using it for things like drinking, cooking, teeth brushing, ice making, or dish washing.

Normandy Village Utility says the advisory will remain in effect until it has two consecutive days of clear bacteria tests, marking it safe to drink. Officials warn the advisory could remain in place until as late as Tuesday.

Once the advisory is lifted, customers are asked to flush their water lines by running cold water taps for three minutes.

