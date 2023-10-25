BOLO for beer burglars, Clay County Sheriff’s office looking for subjects in Circle K theft

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of several people wanted for theft.

On Oct. 22, 2023, the pictured subjects entered a Circle K at US 17 and Hibernia on Fleming Island. Video obtained by law enforcement shows the group stealing four cases of beer and a case of Dr. Pepper soda around 5:10 a.m. They then fled from the scene in a gray Honda Civic with Texas license plate BLS0551.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call Deputy Halpin at 904-237-8305. you can also reach out by email at bhalpin@claysheriff.com. Please refer to this case number (2023027318) with any tips provided.

You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.

Beer theft CCSO is looking for the suspects pictured for theft at a Circle K. (Halpin, Brandon/Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

