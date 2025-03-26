UPDATE: Evacuation lifted at Creekside High School

UPDATE: Parents, faculty and students have been told that the evacuation at Creekside High School Monday morning has been lifted.

CREEKSIDE HS UPDATE: Students and staff were safely evacuated to a nearby location with a law enforcement escort.... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 6, 2025

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said that Creekside High School was evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat. SJSO posted the following about the threat on its Facebook page:

LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY AT CREEKSIDE HS: SJSO received information this morning from a subject who was on a “dark web” site and observed a photo of a backpack and language about a “few bombs” being placed around Creekside High School. Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) analysts discovered the photograph is associated with a bomb threat investigation from 2011 in Spokane Washington. Out of caution, students and staff will be evacuated to a safe location while a K9 conducts a search of the school.

