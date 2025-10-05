Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and community partners break ground on new mini soccer pitch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new mini soccer pitch at the Baxter E. Luther Boys & Girls Club in Arlington on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

This new facility is a collaborative effort with the Gainbridge Super League, Gainbridge, and the Sporting JAX Foundation, aiming to provide a safe and accessible space for hundreds of Jacksonville youth to engage in soccer.

The mini soccer pitch will offer a venue for young people to learn teamwork and build confidence through the game of soccer. This initiative highlights the commitment of the Sporting JAX Foundation, Gainbridge Super League, and other community partners to promoting youth development, sportsmanship, and healthy lifestyles.

In less than a year, Sporting JAX Foundation has reached over 500 students through free soccer training clinics, particularly in areas where access to soccer is limited or non-existent.

The new mini pitch is expected to further these efforts by providing a dedicated space for ongoing training and play.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]