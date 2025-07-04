Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida say federal funding freeze could hurt critical services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leaders of Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida are warning that dozens of summer camps and year-round sites in our area could face disruptions or reductions in service.

They said it’s because of a federal funding freeze. They are calling on federal leaders to immediately release approved 21st Century Community Learning Center funds.

Wyatt Parlette, the Vice President of Operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, said as of July 1st, those federal dollars are now frozen.

“It’s the federal dollars that have helped us create 16 Boys and Girls Clubs; it represents 250 staff members,” said Parlette. “You are looking at around 3,800 members.”

“When I first heard about the freeze, it was very disheartening,” said Monica Highman Roberts, a parent.

It’s something summer and after-school programs are dealing with nationwide after the White House froze $6 billion in grants. They said it’s part of a review to make sure the grants align with President Trump’s policies.

“There is a lot of uncertainty right now, and what it represents is young people and communities that need us most,” said Parlette.

The group said that without these funds, 926 clubs nationwide could be forced to close, displacing more than 220,000 children and eliminating nearly 6,000 jobs.

“I am concerned about what’s going to take place in this next phase with the Boys and Girls club,” said Monica.

The White House has not said when the money could be unfrozen.

The Boys and Girls Club is urging people to contact members of Congress to get these funds distributed.

