Brave, young patient meets with St. Johns County firefighters, flight crew who treated him

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A very brave, young patient met the first responders who treated him on Wednesday.

Firefighters from the St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department Station 10 and a flight crew from UF Health TraumaOne got to meet the young man and his family.

SJCFR said that Miller’s Jacksonville Jaguar Trevor Lawrence jersey was damaged while first responders administered care during an incident. Crew members reached out to the Jags, telling them about Miller’s bravery. They wanted to do something special for the young boy.

On Wednesday, Captain Scott Barnwell and the crew gave Miller a replacement jersey and an autographed one from Trevor Lawrence with a handwritten note.

Miller and the crew were all excited about the experience.

