Local

Driver sustains life-threatening injuries in crash at JTB/E. Beltway

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

JFRD rescue underway on JTB and E. Beltway

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue has confirmed one person is hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries following a morning crash on the southside.

A vehicle came to rest near a retention pond off JTB and I-295 E. Beltway after hitting a tree. The initial report from JFRD indicated the vehicle was in a retention pond.

JFRD Captain Eric Prosswimmer says the extrication took approximately 35 minutes and involved several crews.

WOKV is updating developments on this breaking story throughout Jacksonville’s Morning News.

Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

Most Read