Driver sustains life-threatening injuries in crash at JTB/E. Beltway

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue has confirmed one person is hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries following a morning crash on the southside.

A vehicle came to rest near a retention pond off JTB and I-295 E. Beltway after hitting a tree. The initial report from JFRD indicated the vehicle was in a retention pond.

JFRD Captain Eric Prosswimmer says the extrication took approximately 35 minutes and involved several crews.

