BREAKING: One dead, one injured in shooting in Jacksonville’s Sans Souci neighborhood

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Police are searching for a suspect following a deadly double shooting in the Sans Souci area.

Police responded around 2:15 am to the Oasis Club Apartments on University Boulevard near Barnes Avenue for a report of gunshots.

Officers found one man dead and a second man suffering from injuries that are described as non-life threatening injuries. JSO says they don’t have any evidence of an argument or altercation at this time.

Police are asking for information that may lead to an arrest to call 855-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.



