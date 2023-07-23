Breeze announces nonstop route to providence from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Breeze Airways is having a new route to Providence from Jacksonville.

The route will begin on November 3 with service on Mondays and Fridays, with fares starting from just $79 one way, if purchased by July 24, 2023.

From Jacksonville, Breeze also services Columbus, OH; Hartford, CT; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles, CA; New Orleans, LA; Norfolk, VA; Pittsburgh, PA; Raleigh-Durham, NC; Richmond, VA; and Westchester County-NY. Breeze now offers 58 nonstop routes in and out of Florida.

