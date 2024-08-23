Breezy with rain and storms, but plenty of dry times too

Jacksonville, Fla. — A breezy and mild morning will lead to an afternoon with a few sprinkles.

Like Thursday, there will be showers moving in from the Atlantic. In general, the rain will be shifting inland through the day – but showers can always develop near the coast with little warning.

Onshore winds, rough seas and surf, and slightly cooler temps continue this weekend. Rain does not look as widespread on Saturday and Sunday.

We start to heat up next week as the chance for rain drops a bit.

Expect a high of about 84 degrees today.

