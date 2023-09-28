Brooks Rehabilitation hosting first Junior Wheelchair Basketball Tournament this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Brooks Rehabilitation is honored to host the inaugural Brooks Borne to Play Classic Junior Wheelchair Basketball Tournament for athletes from 6-18 years old.

In addition to Jacksonville’s very own award-winning Brooks BullSharks, Brooks Rehab is also welcoming six other teams from Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Mississippi and Houston!

Wheelchair basketball is one of the many activities offered through Brooks Pediatric Recreation, a free program that provides a safe and supportive environment for youth with physical and/or developmental disabilities so they can engage in recreational activities with their peers.

It offers both sport and recreation programs year round, focusing on social connection, family empowerment and community integration. The Brooks Pediatric Recreation Program serves any child, from birth to 18 years old, with any type of limitation/disability (physical, developmental, cognitive, sensory, and social).

This tournament will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the University of North Florida!

For more information, you can visit their website, https://brooksrehab.org/services/physical-therapy/.

