Brooks Rehabilitation ranked #1 rehabilitation hospital in Florida for second consecutive year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the second consecutive year, Brooks Rehabilitation has been ranked the #1 rehabilitation hospital in Florida and one of the top 20 in the nation on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 “Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation” list.

Brooks Rehabilitation was selected for its expertise in treating patients after strokes, traumatic brain injuries, and traumatic spinal cord injuries.

Additionally, Brooks received an “Excellent” rating for patient services, such as case management, and advanced technologies. Brooks is a learning health system actively involved in rehabilitation research and is well known for its innovative approaches and cutting-edge technologies, including robotic exoskeletons and neuromodulation therapies, along with unique virtual reality solutions.

“Patients from around the globe seek our expertise in treating the most complex injuries and illnesses in rehabilitation medicine,” says Trevor H. Paris, M.D., FAAPMR, system chief medical officer. “We are known for delivering excellent outcomes in patient care for more than 50 years. This recognition is an honor, and we’re proud to be among the top 20 rehabilitation hospitals in the country.”

The annual U.S. News & World Report rankings provide information for patients and their physicians so that they can make educated decisions about where to receive the most quality care.

The rehabilitation rating is based on an analysis of hospital performance, including care of patients recovering from events such as strokes, traumatic brain injuries, and severe burns. To be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest and most medically complex patients. Each hospital is given a score, and the 50 top-scoring hospitals are nationally ranked while the remaining 1,000 hospitals eligible to be scored in this specialty were rated but not ranked.

