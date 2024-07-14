Brunswick man enters plea in 2023 shooting at Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — District Attorney Keith Higgins announced that Ricky Ricardo Easterling, 52, of Brunswick, Georgia, has entered a negotiated guilty plea in Glynn County Superior Court on July 1.

Easterling pleaded guilty to Malice Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in connection with a 2023 shooting.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 20, 2023, around 1:00 am near Nazzaro’s restaurant at Retreat Village on St. Simons Island. Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) officers responded to reports of gunshots and found Dawn Newbauer, 53, of Brunswick, deceased. She had sustained two gunshot wounds to her head and was discovered lying across the trunk and rear windshield of her vehicle.

Video footage from a nearby business captured a Tan Ford Sport Trac leaving the scene about 45 seconds after the shots were fired. This vehicle was later stopped by Brunswick Police for a traffic violation, with Easterling as the driver and sole occupant. The vehicle was towed, and Easterling was cited and released. It was later identified as the suspect vehicle involved in the homicide.

Following a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) alert, GCPD investigators learned from Brunswick Police that the same vehicle had been stopped earlier and was tracked to the Concord Suites, where it had been towed. Surveillance footage showed Easterling carrying two bags from his truck into his room and then placing them in his girlfriend’s vehicle’s trunk. A search of the vehicle revealed two firearms, a shotgun, and a handgun.

The investigation revealed that Easterling and Newbauer had previously been involved in an intimate relationship. Easterling’s fingerprints were found inside Newbauer’s vehicle, and the GBI confirmed the handgun collected from his girlfriend’s vehicle to be the firearm used in the murder.

Easterling’s plea was accepted by Chief Judge Stephen G. Scarlett, Sr., resulting in a life sentence with the possibility of parole as part of the negotiated plea resolution. Assistant District Attorney Leland McElveen prosecuted the case, with the investigation led by GCPD Detective Anthony Clark.

