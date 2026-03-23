Brunswick police investigating pair of related weekend shootings

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Brunswick Police Department is investigating two related shooting incidents that damaged several vehicles and buildings Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported following the gunfire, which occurred around 2 p.m.

Officers responded to the initial reports at the Brooklyn Homes North complex on Stonewall Street before being alerted to a second scene on Cleburne Street, a Brunswick police news release states.

Investigators recovered two suspect vehicles later that day as they worked to identify those involved in the shootings.

When officers initially arrived at the Brooklyn Homes North complex in the 2500 block of Stonewall Street, they discovered several damaged vehicles.

The gunfire also caused structural damage to a building within the complex. While police were processing the scene, a citizen notified them of a second shooting incident believed to be connected to the first.

The second shooting occurred near the 2400 block of Cleburne St. Upon responding to that location, investigators found more damaged vehicles and located additional shell casings.

The suspect vehicles involved in the incidents are described as a dark-colored Buick LaCrosse and a white Ford Escape with damage on the passenger side. Both vehicles were eventually located and towed for further processing. Officers found the Buick parked in the 2000 block of N Street, while the Ford Escape was found later that day in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue, the news release states.

The Brunswick Police Department has identified persons of interest in the case, though no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Detective Howell at 912-279-2606 or submit anonymous tips through Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.

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