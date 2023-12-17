Brunwsick Police Officer rewarded Officer of the Year Award for outstanding service

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — In a recent announcement on the City of Brunswick GA PD Facebook page, the Brunswick Police Department expressed deep pride and appreciation as they introduced Corporal Kiara Woods as the Brunswick Police Officer of the Year.

Corporal Woods has been with the BPD for 3 1/2 years, during which her actions and professional standards have garnered numerous letters of appreciation and commendation.

What sets Corporal Woods apart is not only her service but also the absence of any complaints from either citizens or coworkers during her tenure. Her dedication to maintaining high standards has not gone unnoticed, reflecting positively on her commitment to the community.

In addition to her record, Corporal Woods achieved the milestone of becoming the first female SWAT team member for the BPD, breaking barriers and contributing to the diversity of the department. Currently serving as an acting shift supervisor, her leadership continues to make a positive impact within the Brunswick Police Department.

