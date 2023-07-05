Bartram Park brush fire 85 percent contained, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department now says that 85 percent of the brush fire has been contained.

Crews are working a brush fire in the 13200 block of Bartram Park Blvd with @FLForestService …it is approximately 136 acres and 85% contained at this time…no structures are endangered, and no evacuations. @CityofJax — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 5, 2023

The Florida Forest Service says that a brush fire located in the Julington-Durbin Creek Preserve has expanded to 135 acres.

It’s also known that only 35 percent of the fire is contained. Although smoke can be seen rising from the area, no information has been released relating to a possible cause.

This is a developing story and Action News Jax has just arrived on the scene to learn more details.

