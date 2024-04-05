Bubba and Peewee meet the St. Johns County firefighters who rescued them

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Last week Action News Jax showed you how St. Johns County deputies and firefighters rescued and revived two dogs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Dramatic body camera footage showed the moments when deputies arrived at the scene of a burning home on Powell Road.

Deputy Branaum kicked open the front door and firefighters entered the home. They removed two unresponsive dogs, Bubba and Peewee. The deputy and firefighters performed CPR, providing oxygen to the dogs until they regained consciousness.

And there’s a happy ending.

On Thursday, both Bubba and Peewee, with their family, visited Station 14 to show their appreciation to the firefighters who saved them.

Very thankful Both dogs are recovering well. (St. johns County Fire Rescue)

SJCFR said both dogs are recovering well and the family is extremely grateful for the rescue efforts of everyone involved.

Dogs rescued Bubba and Pewee visited Station 14 to thank the responders that rescued them. (St. johns County Fire Rescue)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.