Business partner with Orange Park Mall to make sure kids have a full backpack for school

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Orange Park Mall is helping make sure local students will have new backpacks filled with all the necessary school supplies this back-to-school season.

“We are excited to work together with the Clay County Chamber of Commerce and over ten local businesses to help ensure all of our backpacks are filled with school supplies,” said Randy Bowman, General Manager, of Orange Park Mall.

Donated items can include:

Pencils, pens, crayons, markers, pencil cases, water bottles, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, wipes, tissue, notebooks, labels, tape, paper, erasers, construction paper, rulers, binders, scissors, highlighters, pencil sharpeners, hole punchers, and post-it notes.

Drop-off bins are located across Clay County at the following locations:

Achieve Fitness

All-Star Elite

Clay Chamber

Courtyard by Marriott Orange Park

Compass Health

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Green Cove Springs City Hall

Haven Hospice

Keystone Heights City Hall

Laugh World Kids Boutique

South State Bank

Kids and their parents can kick off the school year in style at the KidX Club® Back to School Jamboree on Saturday, August 5. The event, held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature the Dillard’s Back to School Fashion Show, face painting, a Silly School Picture Day station and more.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida will distribute the backpacks during the event beginning at 11:30 a.m.

For additional information, please visit OrangeParkMall.com.

