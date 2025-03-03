The Cabbage, Potato, and Bacon Festival returns to Hastings next month

ST. AUGUSTINE — The Cabbage, Potato, and Bacon Festival returns to Hastings for its second year with new and returning delicious events.

The Festival, held on North Main Street in the historic downtown district of Hastings, will return on Saturday, April 26 to Sunday, April 27.

“We are so proud of how this event has grown in just one year,” says Jena Dennis, Chair of the Hastings Main Street Board of Directors. “It’s the most exciting blend of traditional events and modern new experiences, all designed to celebrate the rich agricultural history of Hastings and the surrounding area.”

Below is a breakdown of some events scheduled provided by organizers:

Rooted Elegance: A Benefit Dinner for Hastings Main Street - April 25, 6 p.m.

‘Presented by Viva Hospitality in collaboration with the James Beard Foundation. It features a one-of-a-kind menu prepared by notable chefs inspired by local history and ingredients.’

2025 Spud Run - April 26, 7 a.m.

‘Run through the Hastings countryside with a 15k, 10k, 5k, and 1-mile Cabbage Crawl Fun Run.’

Taste of Hastings Brunch & Live Cooking Demos - April 26, 11 am-2 pm

‘Enjoy mouthwatering bites showcasing cabbage, potatoes, and bacon from nine talented chefs and live cooking demonstrations from Chefs John Rivers and Art Smith.’

The Great Hastings “Mow Down” - April 26, 12-4:30 p.m.

‘Rev up your engines for the lawn mower races and Mow Down Parade.’

Saturday Evening Family-Style Dinner - April 26, 5-9 p.m.

‘Hosted by Chef Hari Pulapaka and featuring five local chefs, this unforgettable dinner celebrates the farm-to-table journey and the tradition of family supper.’

The Miss Potato Queen Beauty Pageant - April 27, 12-4:30 pm

‘Watch contestants compete for the Miss Potato Queen crown.’

Cottage Artisans Market - April 26, 10 am-5 pm & April 27, 10 am-4 pm

‘Peruse wares including local art, produce, soaps, and handcrafted goods from a variety of makers. There will be live music, food trucks, and more.’

