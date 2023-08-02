Calling all artists!: Get your art displayed inside the Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you an artist looking for a unique opportunity to showcase your talent to a diverse audience? Look no further! Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) is inviting artists from all walks of life to submit their work for consideration in their upcoming exhibitions.

The Call to Artists is now officially open, and aspiring artists have until September 30 to submit their applications for a chance to have their artwork displayed at JAX Airport in 2024. This exciting opportunity provides a platform for artists to gain exposure and recognition on an international scale.

Haskell Gallery & Display Cases

One of the prominent spaces at the airport offers a chance for artists to propose their work for temporary fine art exhibitions. If you are passionate about showcasing your talent and creativity, don’t miss this chance to become part of JAX’s vibrant art scene. The Art Loan agreement can be located here.

The Sky Gallery

Another fascinating space within the airport is open for cultural and historical exhibitions. This provides organizations with the unique chance to educate the public about their culture and history while gaining invaluable exposure and support within the community.

Art & Culture Advertising Space

Offering a platform for cultural organizations this section displays art and culture events, and artist groups to promote their work to a diverse and captive audience.

So, whether you are an individual artist or part of a cultural organization, this is an excellent opportunity to make your mark and share your creativity with the world. Don’t hesitate; seize this chance to submit your art for consideration and let your talent shine at Jacksonville International Airport.

For more details and to submit your application, please visit the official website HERE.

The deadline for submissions is approaching fast, so act quickly to be a part of this fantastic artistic endeavor at JAX Airport.

