Calling all homeschoolers: Join Marineland for ‘Discovering Dolphins’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Two weeks from today is Marineland’s third #Homeschool Day of the school year.

Join us on November 2nd between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for “Discovering Dolphins”

Marineland’s professional educators are dedicated to inspiration through immersive education covering topics including natural history, behavior, adaptations, conservation, and research, and are able to adapt each program to students learning at grade levels from K through 12th. All are welcome.

This program is $14 per person. Purchase tickets for 4 different Homeschool Day programs for the 2023-2024 school year and get the 5th program FREE!

Please visit the “Homeschool Days” page of our website under the “Learn” tab for more information and to book your program and download your activity book:

