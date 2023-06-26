Calling all runners, 17th annual Donna Marathon registration set to open in mid-July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville runners will be able to sign up for the 17th annual Donna Marathon in mid-July.

The marathon is being held through Mayor-elect Donna Deegan’s Foundation which works to help those battling breast cancer.

The race will be held in February 2024 with registration opening on Jul. 13, 2023.

In 2023, the Donna Marathon and Half Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer Course was revamped. It began and ended at Seawalk Pavilion in the heart of Jacksonville Beach. But instead of continuing south, marathon runners completed the first half of the course again, offering a double loop design.

On the Finish Breast Cancer Donna website, runners were told they would enjoy a flat, fast Boston-qualifying marathon through three beautiful beach communities of Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach with scenic views and an outpouring of crowd support.

For updates and details on the 2024 marathon be sure to click the link here.

