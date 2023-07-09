Camden County announces back-to-school vaccination and screen events

WOODBINE, Ga. — The Camden County Health Department is organizing a series of back-to-school vaccination and screening events for children and teenagers in preparation for the upcoming academic year.

These events will take place at the clinic located at 1501 Georgia Avenue in Woodbine, with the first event scheduled for this week.

To ensure convenience and efficiency, the clinics will be conducted on specific dates, and appointments are required.

The dates for the upcoming clinics are as follows:

June 22

July 11

July 20

July 25

Parents or guardians can schedule appointments for the Woodbine clinic online at coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/woodbine or by calling the Camden County Health Department at (912) 576-3040 or (912) 882-8515.

For those in the St. Marys area, school vaccination, and screening appointments are also available at the clinic location there. Appointments can be made by calling (912) 882-8515.

It is important to note that students entering pre-K/Kindergarten or entering a Georgia school for the first time are required to provide proof of vaccinations and undergo a vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screening. Additionally, students entering 7th grade must receive a Tdap booster and a meningitis vaccine, while students entering 11th grade need a meningitis booster.

Parents are strongly encouraged to take advantage of these summer clinics to ensure their children are up to date with vaccinations and screenings before the school year begins. Failure to comply with these requirements may result in denial of school entry for students.

Parents with inquiries regarding vaccine requirements and eligibility can contact the Camden County Health Department at (912) 576-3040.

The clinics accept most insurance plans, and a nominal administration fee will be charged for those without insurance. It is essential for a parent or guardian to accompany the child to the clinic.

By attending these back-to-school vaccination and screening events, families can proactively address their children’s healthcare needs and avoid the last-minute rush during the fall season. For further information, visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/backtoschool.

