Camden County boxing gym in need of new building after reaching full capacity

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA. — When Bobby Davis wanted to find a way to give back to kids in Camden County, he didn’t pull any punches.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He recently opened the Anointed Boxing Fitness and Outreach gym in Folkston as a way to help kids focus their anger, learn discipline and have a safe space to go. He’s now seeing a blow to the business not because of a punch to the profits or participation, but an uppercut in growth causing the current gym building to tap out.

“If I have to give everything for this community, for these kids, that’s what I’ll do,” Davis said.

Davis says the gym building is now at full capacity, yet there are still more kids around the county looking to join. He recently started a fundraiser asking for $20,000 to help build the second gym.

“This is not about, ‘oh I want to get rich.’ No, I get rich by seeing these kids come in, be successful and be somebody,” said Davis.

Anointed Boxing teaches the sport to kids for free, even offering lessons and classes for adults looking to learn. Davis says he worked with the Jacksonville Jaguars to help get the gym off the ground, which he doesn’t make any personal money off of.

Donations are what made the gym possible and Davis is now asking for more to get a second gym standing.

“We can invest our money in all types of other stuff, but what about lives?” Davis said. “This isn’t about the money, it’s about giving these kids a safe place to go.”

If you’d like to help donate to the gym, you can do so at the link here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.