Camden County Facilities Maintenance Department announces temporary closures for park improvements

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Camden County Facilities Maintenance Department has announced the temporary closure of two park facilities for necessary improvements. The Harriett’s Bluff Boat Ramp in central Camden County and the pavilions at Howard Peeples Park in Kingsland will be closed temporarily to undergo repairs and renovations.

Beginning on Wednesday, February 14, through Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Zeno Property Group will commence the replacement of timbers from the parking lot to the first landing on the dock at Harriett’s Bluff Boat Ramp.

Following this, starting on Monday, March 4, the pavilions at Howard Peeples Park will undergo roof replacements, necessitating their closure. The existing roofing systems will be upgraded to metal during this period.

Visitors to Howard Peeples Park are advised to be aware of the ongoing construction and to avoid the pavilions during this time for safety reasons.

