Camden County Health Department to host drive-through flu vaccination clinic on October 21

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Residents of Camden County can easily safeguard themselves against the flu this October as the Camden County Health Department prepares to host its annual drive-through flu shot event.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, October 21st, running from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Camden County Recreation Center, located at 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland. The event accepts health insurance and cost-effective options are available for those without coverage.

Vaccines will be accessible for individuals aged six months and older, including the high-dose flu vaccine recommended for seniors aged 65 and above. No appointments are necessary.

“Your body needs about 2 weeks to build immunity after getting a flu shot, so we advise everyone to get vaccinated before the end of October, if possible,” advised Melissa Perkins, Nurse Manager of the Camden County Health Department. “That way you’ll be protected as you head into Thanksgiving and the winter holidays when you gather with family and friends.”

Aside from the drive-through event, flu vaccinations are obtainable at the Camden County Health Department in St. Marys during regular clinic hours by appointment. Appointments can be scheduled in the clinic by calling 912-882-8515. For added convenience, both flu shots and COVID shots can be administered during the same appointment, if desired.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over six months of age, with a particular emphasis on those at higher risk of flu-related complications. This group includes adults aged 65 and older, children younger than five, pregnant women, individuals with weakened immune systems, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, and heart disease.

For further information about the flu and vaccination, please visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/flu.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.