Cumberland Island conducting prescribed fire on Raccoon Key

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Cumberland Island National Seashore Fire Management will be conducting a prescribed fire on Raccoon Key on Monday, weather permitting.

The fire will be a large pile burn and will be conducted in an area that is already closed to the public for an ongoing project. There will be no additional closures will be in place for this prescribed fire.

Smoke may be seen for 2 to 3 days from the start of the fire.

The town of Saint Marys and the Intra-Coastal Waterway may have some minor smoke impacts but should not be enough to depart from everyday activities in these areas. Cumberland Island National Seashore Fire Management said it would provide updates if anything changes.

For more information, visit the park’s website or Facebook page.

